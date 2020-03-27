Russia says coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in biggest daily rise

Russia on Friday reported 196 new cases of coronavirus, a daily record, taking its official total for those infected with the disease to 1,036.

Russia said one more person had been killed by the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to four.

