Australia's Myer Holdings to close stores in response to COVID-19

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:01 IST
Australia's Myer Holdings said on Friday it would temporarily close all stores for four weeks and would stand down 10,000 of its employees who will not be paid during the period, in a bid to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

The company's executive members have also opted not to receive any remuneration during this period, the company said in a statement.

