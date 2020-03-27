Left Menu
Jalandhar district administration helps 3-month-old baby get critical medicines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:09 IST
With Punjab under curfew as part of a nationwide lockdown, the Jalandhar district administration lent a helping hand to a three-month-old infant, who was scheduled to undergo a life-saving surgery at the end of the month, by arranging medicines for her. The infant is suffering from a critical gastrointestinal condition and her parents were advised to go for two life-saving intestine surgeries, one of which had been conducted earlier whereas the other surgery was scheduled at the end of this month.

However, after the imposition of curfew in Jalandhar city and the rest of Punjab as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus infection, the girl's parents were facing problems in getting the medicines needed for the surgery. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma had recently released the list of helpline numbers which people could contact for the supply of groceries, milk, vegetables and medicines besides the number on which one could dial in case of any emergency.

The mother of the infant contacted Drug Control Officer Kamal Kamboj. Realising the gravity of situation, Kamboj immediately swung into action and ensured that the supply of the required medicine reached the family's doorsteps. A chemist was put on duty by the district administration who supplied the required medicines needed by the infant before the surgery, an official statement said on Friday.

DC Sharma said the district administration was duty-bound to extend a helping hand to the people, particularly those facing any kind of emergency. Every effort was being made to further streamline the supply of essential goods amid the curfew, she added.

The lockdown has been clamped across the state for the safety of people as the nation is fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

