FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The U.S. House of Representatives will begin a debate on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday as virus cases in the country rose to the highest in the world. Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted case in three days, while India slashed interest rates. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * More than 531,600 people have been infected globally and over 24,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

EUROPE * The number of cases in Italy's northern region of Lombardy increased by some 2,500, a steeper increase than in previous days. * Spain extended its lockdown to at least April 12, and its death toll rose to 4,365. * Germany has proposed using big data and location tracking to isolate people with coronavirus once social distancing measures now in force have slowed its spread, media reported on Friday. * Hospitals in and around Paris will be swamped within 48 hours, the head of the French Hospital Federation said on Friday, with the peak not expected until April. France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas. * Switzerland's infections topped 11,800 as the government pumped money into the economy and army medical units helped hospitals. * Britain, which will use firefighters to help deliver food, retrieve dead bodies and drive ambulances, has placed an emergency order of 10,000 ventilators from Dyson. * Hungary, where the epidemic is expected to peak in June or July, is imposing a two-week lockdown. * In Lisbon, a "drive-thru" clinic is performing five-minute swab tests through car windows on people with symptoms. AMERICAS * U.S. confirmed cases nearly reached 85,000, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy, as hot spots faced a surge in hospitalizations and looming shortages of supplies, staff and sick beds. * China's president told Trump in a call on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the virus, amid a long-running war of words between Beijing and Washington. * Canada attacked a U.S. proposal to deploy troops along the undefended joint border to help fight the spread. * Mexico's president urged Mexicans in the United States to avoid visiting Mexico except in emergencies. * Brazil's governors pressed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for more federal support after he blasted them as job-killers and undermined their orders with a decree keeping churches open. * Venezuela and Nicaragua reported their first deaths on Thursday.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights. * South Korean authorities pleaded with residents on Friday to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as new coronavirus cases hovered close to 100 per day. * Australia is introducing enforced quarantine by midnight on Saturday for returning citizens and will deploy the armed forces to ensure compliance with self-isolation measures. * Vietnam will limit domestic flights and stop public gatherings for two weeks from Saturday, as it aims to keep the number of cases in the country under 1,000. * Uzbekistan reported its first death on Friday, as it locked down more cities and districts, having declared large bonuses for medical workers. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * About half of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have a "narrowing" opportunity to curb the spread, the regional head of the World Health Organisation said. * South Africans woke up to some of the toughest restrictions in the world on Friday as the country recorded its first deaths and confirmed cases passed 1,000. * Iran started an intercity travel ban, as its death toll rose to 2,378 on Friday. * Israeli army will assist police on street patrols to enforce lockdown, the military said on Friday. * The United Arab Emirates will impose overnight curfews this weekend, when it will carry out a nationwide disinfection campaign. * Saudi Arabia has released 250 foreign detainees held on non-violent immigration and residency offences.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * European stocks fell on Friday after their biggest ever three-day rally in a sign investors were focusing once more on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite hopes for further stimulus measures. * Investors rushed into cash and out of bonds at a record pace over the past week, BofA's weekly fund flow data showed on Friday. * Global job losses could far exceed the 25 million estimated just days ago, U.N. officials said on Thursday, as U.S. jobless claims soared. * The U.S. House of Representatives will begin a two-hour debate on a $2.2 trillion aid bill at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, despite doubts over whether it can quickly pass on a voice vote or will be delayed into the weekend. * The Reserve Bank of India slashed interest rates on Friday. * Singapore Airlines said it had secured up to $13 billion of funding, the single biggest financing package announced by an airline since the outbreak. * Malaysia will launch a $58.3 billion stimulus package, its prime minister said on Friday. * Japan is planning a stimulus that could be worth 10% of its economic output. EVENTS * The U.S. Open originally scheduled for June 18-21 has become the third of golf's four major championships to get postponed, the New York Post reported. * South Korea's boy band BTS will postpone its North America tour due to kick off in April. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Aditya Soni and Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)

