Algeria extends curfew to nine more provinces over coronavirus outbreak

Algeria will impose a night curfew in nine more provinces to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

Earlier this week the government imposed a night curfew in the capital and a full lockdown in the neighbouring province of Blida. The country has so far reported 367 cases of the illness, with 25 deaths. Most cases have been in Blida, south of Algiers.

The curfew extension, to be enforced from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will include central, eastern and western provinces where coronavirus cases have been rising. There have been no reported effects on the country's oil and gas production.

