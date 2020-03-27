Left Menu
FACTBOX-Reaction to news UK's Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-isolation at his Downing Street office. Here is reaction to news the prime minister had contracted the virus.

JEREMY CORBYN, LEADER OF UK'S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY "I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.

"Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDA MODI

"You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. "Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK."

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

