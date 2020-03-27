FACTBOX-Reaction to news UK's Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-isolation at his Downing Street office. Here is reaction to news the prime minister had contracted the virus.

JEREMY CORBYN, LEADER OF UK'S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY "I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.

"Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDA MODI

"You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. "Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.