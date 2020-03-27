Left Menu
Development News Edition

There could be risk of community transmission if people violate lockdown: Health experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:19 IST
There could be risk of community transmission if people violate lockdown: Health experts

The masses must diligently comply with the nationwide lockdown to decelerate the spread of coronavirus as the country runs the risk of getting into the community transmission stage of the contagious disease if people violate quarantine norms, many health experts have warned. Doctors at the country's leading hospital groups also cautioned that the lockdown would only "slow down the multiplication of the virus" and in this period India must bolster its health infrastructure including COVID-19 testing facilities to meet greater challenges later.

Dr Arvind Kumar, lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here, explained why "the only way" to slow down the virus' transmission is to follow the lockdown diligently. "Thousands have come back from foreign countries recently and many of them are yet to be traced. Many are not going for screening and many home quarantined are also roaming. Then, the poor are migrating from one place to another so there is a risk of carrying infection. Can the government put security guards outside the houses of all these people? It's a 1.3 billion-strong nation," he said. Insisting that the demography and geography of India is very different from other coronavirus-affected countries like the US, Italy or South Korea, Dr Kumar said there is "fear" in the medical fraternity that if the lockdown norms continue to be violated by people, the infection could spread in the community beyond known contacts. "I would say the the first four steps should be to isolate, isolate, isolate and then test, detect, treat and follow-up, if the case worsens. The need of the hour is rigid social distancing, and people must understand its seriousness," the lung surgeon said.

Dr Vivek Nangia, Director of Pulmonology department at Fortis hospital here, echoed Kumar's opinion and said, "This pandemic is worse than a war situation'. "As in a war, people must follow the order of the 'General', the government in this case, and stay home and not venture out unless it is an emergency. We are still in stage 2 of transmission as the government has said, and this lockdown can be very effective in slowing down the cases," he said. Dr Nangia added that if people follow the lockdown "religiously", the effect will show after two weeks or so.

He said the 21-day lockdown has been implemented to "push the epidemic curve" down so that India has time to make other medical interventions before the situation goes out of control. "We are into stage-2 of COVID-19 transmission and this lockdown period will give the government, other health authorities and various stakeholders time to boost our preparedness to combat this outbreak effectively and get more testing kits and other facilities," said Dr Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery at SGRH. Dr Rajesh Chawla, pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital here said the lockdown should be obeyed and all government and WHO health guidelines have to be followed if India wants to effectively fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 17 in the country and the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 724, the Health Ministry said on Friday morning. The Health Ministry on Thursday said there has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilising considering the rate at which it is increasing.

At the same time, it said the latest figure of positive cases does not establish a clear trend and the government is in no way relaxed about anything at this point. Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases department at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said, "Going by one or two cases, we cannot say there has been community transmission. Also, why should we hide if there has been a community transmission?" Dr Kumar, also founder trustee of Lung Care Foundation, cautioned that "one infected person can spread the contagion to three more persons, which then increases in a geometric progression".

"So, you can imagine the threat India is facing if people violate lockdown and roam around, especially the affected ones. It will be so difficult to trace contacts then," he added. Kumar also warned that sometimes a COVID-19-positive person may not have fever but regular flu symptoms with breathlessness, and it is important for such people to be self-isolated.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry on Thursday said he is hopeful of containing the spread of the coronavirus by social distancing policy, conducting proper contact tracing of positive cases and by ensuring that all those in home quarantine are monitored. Adding a note of caution, Agarwal said the community transmission phase of the disease will begin if the community and the government do not work collectively and follow the set guidelines of social distancing, home quarantine and treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

2 Olympic champions among 4 Russians with new doping charges

Two Olympic gold medalists were among four Russian track and field athletes charged with doping offenses. Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and Natalya Antyukh, the 2012 champion in the 400-meter hurdles, are facing charge...

Coronavirus rages on, putting strain on U.S. doctors, nurses

U.S. doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak came under increasing stress on Friday as the number of cases skyrocketed and hospital staff was forced to ration care for an overwhelming number of patients. The United...

5 hospitals across Army, Navy, Air Force can carry out COVID-19 tests: Army officials

There are five hospitals across Army, Navy and Air Force that can carry out COVID-19 tests as of now, said Indian Army officials on Friday. As of now, there are five hospitals across Army, Navy and Air Force that can carry out COVID-19 test...

US STOCKS-Wall St slumps after three-day rally as virus threat intensifies

Doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy in the face of the coronavirus hammered Wall Street again on Friday, halting its best three-day bounce in almost a century as the number of cases across the country skyrocketed. The United States su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020