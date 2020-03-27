Home quarantined people in TN's Theni district get fruit

In a surprise gift, as many as 144 people in home quarantine for coronavirus in this district got a bamboo basket full of protein-rich fruits from health officials to encourage them to stay indoors and eat healthy food to beat the contagion. Several teams of village health workers and senior health workers visited all the district blocks where the quarantined people live and delivered the fruit gift hamper, deputy health director, Theni district, T Varadarajan told PTI.

The gift hampers had fruits including grapes, red banana known as 'chevvalai' in Tamil, apple, multi-vitamin pills, a hand sanitiser and a mask. The official said the initiative was to encourage them "to eat healthy food like protein rich fruits; stay indoors and avoid falling a prey to ailments." Eating healthy food was imperative in view of their vulnerability in view of factors like either travel or contact with those susceptible to coronavirus.

The health workers also maintain a record of their health in a 'health card,' a copy of which is available with both the government personnel and those quarantined. "Those quarantined are checked for symptoms of coronavirus like cough and cold and the information is recorded in the health card," the official said.

Also, the kin of those quarantined are also being asked by health workers if they display any flu like symptoms. PTI CORR VGN SS PTI PTI PTI

