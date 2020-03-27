Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:19 IST
British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak. Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after he answered questions at the prime minister's weekly question-and-answer session in parliament's House of Commons chamber. He received the positive test result at around midnight.

"I've taken a test. That has come out positive," Johnson said on Friday in a video statement broadcast on Twitter. "I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That's to say - a temperature and a persistent cough. "Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Shortly after Johnson's announcement, health minister Matt Hancock, another top member of the British government's response, said he has also tested positive and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms. Johnson is the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into isolation earlier this month after his wife tested positive for the virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both been tested, so far with negative results. Johnson chaired a government meeting on the coronavirus on Friday morning via teleconference.

It was not immediately clear what the British government's contingency plan is if Johnson and his senior ministers are incapacitated. His designated deputy is foreign minister Dominic Raab. Britain has recorded more than 14,500 cases of the illness and the death toll shot up to 759 as of Thursday afternoon, up by nearly a third in 24 hours. This is the seventh highest official death toll in the world after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, the United States and France.

MODEST EARLY APPROACH The coronavirus is the worst global health crisis since the 1918 influenza epidemic. Britain, which has the world's fifth largest economy, initially took an approach to containing the spread of the disease that was modest in comparison to European countries such as Italy.

But Johnson changed tack and imposed stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million people could die. On Monday he banned Britons from leaving their homes for all non-essential reasons, effectively shutting down large parts of the economy. Now he is in isolation too.

"I am working from home. I’m self-isolating," Johnson said. It was unclear where he was infected or how many government staff and senior ministers would need to isolate themselves after dozens of daily meetings, including news conferences, in Downing Street.

Johnson last appeared at a daily news conference on Wednesday, flanked by the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, and the government's top medical adviser, Chris Whitty. The event was closed, with journalists asking questions by video link. A spokesman said that the moment Johnson felt symptoms he took steps to avoid close contact, adding that ministers would need to self-isolate if they developed symptoms. The spokesman was unaware of further testing among senior ministers.

The official guidance is for people to stand two metres (6.5 feet) apart to prevent contagion. This was not always adhered to for some of Johnson's earlier press conferences when he appeared with other top officials, although the distance between lecterns had been increased by Wednesday. MEALS AT THE DOOR

Johnson will have his meals delivered to the door of an apartment at Number 11 Downing Street, while he self-isolates for seven days from the warren of corridors and rooms that make up the seat of British political power at Number 10 Downing Street. "The doors between Number 10 and Number 11 have been closed off to all other staff who work in the building," a Downing Street spokesman said. "The PM will work from the office and the study in Number 11."

His finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who traditionally works out of Number 11 Downing Street, is not self-isolating, a Treasury source said. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson's 32-year-old partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, had been tested.

Britons paid tribute to health workers on Thursday evening, clapping and cheering from doorways and windows. Johnson and Sunak took part, but came out of separate entrances on Downing Street and did not come into close contact, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene. Queen Elizabeth last saw Johnson on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said. The 93-year-old monarch usually sees the prime minister once a week but has recently conducted the regular audience by telephone.

"The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare," a palace spokesman said. Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. He is in good health and is now self-isolating at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla, who tested negative, his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday. Subroto Bagchi, the chief spokesperson of Odisha government said that there are three total cases of coronavirus in the state.As of 1 pm today, 256 samples were sent for COVI...

German Cup semi-finals suspended

The German Cup semi-finals, scheduled for the end of April, are to be suspended until further notice due to ongoing uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis, the German football association DFB announced Friday. It is expected that the curre...

Trump demands GM, Ford produce ventilators 'immediately'

US President Donald Trump demanded Friday that automakers Ford and General Motors start making ventilators to help ease the growing pressure on hospitals to care for coronavirus patients. General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly ...

Qureshi writes to UN chief on situation in Kashmir: FO

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the top UN officials as part of the countrys efforts to continuously highlight the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office said on Friday. The minister sent the le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020