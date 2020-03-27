One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Karnataka

One more person was found to be coronavirus positive in Mangaluru on Friday. He had arrived from Dubai on March 21 to Bengaluru airport. The 21-year-old youth hails from Beltangady of Dakshina Kannada district tested positive. He was suffering from fever and was having a cough too. He was admitted to the hospital. His swab samples were taken for lab tests on March 24. As per reports on March 27, he tested positive.

Fifty-six persons have tested positive in Karnataka for COVID-19 so far. The state has witnessed two deaths due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India including 47 foreign nationals. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

