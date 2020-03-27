Left Menu
Elderly woman in Mumbai dies due to coronavirus

An elderly woman has died due to coronavirus here on Friday.

Elderly woman in Mumbai dies due to coronavirus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An elderly woman has died due to coronavirus here on Friday. Maharashtra Health Ministry said, "A 65-year old woman died today due to COVID-19 at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. This was the fifth death in the state due to the virus. An 85-year-old doctor, a likely COVID19 positive case, also died today at a private hospital in Mumbai."

"Two relatives of the 85-year-old doctor had recently returned from England. He was a diabetic and had a pacemaker too. The diagnosis was done at a private lab, therefore, it is being verified," the Maharashtra Health Ministry said. As nine fresh cases of COVID-19 disease were reported from Mumbai and one in Vashi, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state has risen to 153.

With nine new coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai and one in Vashi, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has risen to 153, the Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra said on Friday. The total number of coronavirus-positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 86. (ANI)

