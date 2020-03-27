Coronavirus patient tests negative in Himachal Pradesh

One of the positive coronavirus patients was tested negative here on Friday, said RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health in the Himachal Pradesh government. "One of the positive patients, a male, has tested negative today. His samples will be taken for COVID-19 testing tomorrow also and if found negative then he will be discharged from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district," Dhiman said.

As many as 19 people have tested negative for coronavirus in the state on Friday. Himachal Pradesh health department said, "Today, 19 samples were tested and all are found negative. Till now, total 152 possibly infected COVID-19 cases were investigated in which 149 samples are found negative and three samples found positive."

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the situation. The chief minister held a meeting via video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and District Food and Civil Supplies Controllers of all the districts from Shimla. He is holding meetings on a regular basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.