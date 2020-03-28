Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitch in with housework, Mexico tells men at home due to pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:31 IST
Pitch in with housework, Mexico tells men at home due to pandemic

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - M exico's government is calling on the nation's men to pick up a mop, do some laundry and take on more household responsibilities while they are staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four female officials spoke out at Mexico's daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to remind people that women do almost three times more housework and family care than do men. That inequity could be remedied while families are being asked by the government to practice social distancing by staying at home, they said.

Mexico has 585 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 2,000 suspicious cases are being analyzed. Schools are closed and large public events are canceled. Worldwide, confirmed cases rose above 550,000 and deaths 25,000, the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported on Friday.

"We have to redistribute this work equally between men and women.... Men will have to do more, and women should have to do less," said Nadine Gasman, head of the National Women's Institute INMUJERES, a government body working for gender equality. Women disproportionately handle activities like washing clothes and dishes, cleaning the house and looking after children and older people, and men should do more, Gasman said.

She was one of the four women speaking at the briefing - a rare sight in a country where all-male panels are far more common. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who leads the daily briefings, and a male colleague sat behind the four women.

"I'll stay here in the back to let the women run the session," he said. Officials also encouraged women subject to domestic abuse to call authorities for help.

"Women who suffer violence may continue suffer it," Gasman said. "Social distancing is not a reason to accept violence." Studies show men who look after their children and do domestic work are less violent, she also said.

As countries around the world fight to halt the spread of coronavirus by asking people to stay home and isolate themselves, concern has risen over a potential surge in domestic violence with families stuck at home. Some groups have called for creative measures such as turning hotels and holiday lets into women's refuges.

In Mexico, femicide has been a growing concern overall. The rate of femicide, a crime described under Mexican law as murder of a woman for reasons of gender, rose almost 10% in 2019 and more than 75% of women say they feel unsafe in their city, according to a survey by statistics body INEGI.

Across Latin America women have taken to the streets over the past year demanding governments take action against soaring femicide rates and other gender-based violence. Earlier this month, millions of women in Mexico stayed at home from offices, factories and schools in a national 'day without us' to protest discrimination and violence against women .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musks SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agencys planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions t...

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The African continent has been the playground for Ebola and now COVID 19 infections spreading in African countries as we just like the all-around world. The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020