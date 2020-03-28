Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'voluntary quarantine' against coronavirus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on more than 80 million citizens to implement a "voluntary quarantine" and not to leave their homes unless for basic and emergency needs, as the country's death toll from coronavirus reached 92 on Friday.

Erdogan also announced an end to all international flights, and said pandemic councils will be formed in Turkey's 30 big cities to take additional precautions if necessary.

