Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile government negotiates bill-paying delay for poor as coronavirus bites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 01:02 IST
Chile government negotiates bill-paying delay for poor as coronavirus bites

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Friday that low-income families will be able to delay household debt payments without the fear of having utilities cut off in a bid to mitigate the economic pain caused by the spread of coronavirus.

Pinera said three million Chilean families would be able to make use of the measures, agreed following talks with electricity, water and telecommunications companies. The government has also sought congressional approval for a "Covid-19 Bond" of 50,000 Chilean pesos ($60USD) per dependent for the poorest families and a job protection bill for workers who cannot fulfill their roles amid a quarantine being rolled out around the country.

The move is part of his centre-right government´s attempt to keep promises it made to better protect the country´s poorest following almost five months of intense protests over social inequality and the high cost of living that began in October. Following those, Pinera had acceded to a vote on a new constitution, to improve the hated private pensions system, bolster the minimum wage, crack down on white collar crime and reduce the cost of medication.

But the advent of coronavirus has added insult to injury: global stock volatility has already seen millions wiped off Chilean pension funds, dole queues were growing this week and there is intense concern about how its creaking health service will handle the caseload. Last week, the government launched a new economic rescue package with an $11.7 billion price tag - spending equivalent to 4.7% of Chile’s gross domestic product - in response to a general shutdown following the global coronavirus outbreak.

Chile has seen 1,610 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far. Shops, restaurants and cinemas have been closed, schools have been suspended and this week a total quarantine was applied to large parts of the capital Santiago as well as other areas around the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

Syria said on Friday it was banning travel between cities and governorates as part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported, citing the interior minister. Syria has recorded five cases of cor...

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musks SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agencys planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020