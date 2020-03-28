Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-U.S. lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 02:07 IST
FACTBOX-U.S. lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus

Four members of the U.S. Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than two dozen others have said they are self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief bill on Friday that had already been approved by the Senate. The House acted on a voice vote, and not all of the chamber's 430 current members returned to Washington for it.

Here is a look at some of the lawmakers affected: WHO HAS THE VIRUS?

Representative Joe Cunningham Representative Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from South Carolina, said on Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, although his symptoms have already begun to improve.

Cunningham said he had been tested a day ago at a local testing clinic. He said he had been in self-quarantine since March 19 after learning he had been in contact with another member of Congress who had tested positive. Senator Rand Paul

The Kentucky Republican said on March 22 that he had tested positive and was in quarantine. He said he was asymptomatic and feeling fine and was tested out of an abundance of caution. He had been in the Senate and using the gym there in the days before he received his positive result. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart

The Florida Republican said on March 18 that he tested positive after developing symptoms on March 14. That was less than 24 hours after he and more than 400 other members of the House of Representatives crowded into the chamber to pass a sweeping coronavirus aid package. Representative Ben McAdams

The Utah Democrat said on March 18 that he had the virus, also having developed symptoms on March 14. In a statement March 24, the 45-year-old said he had been hospitalized and doctors were monitoring his occasional need for oxygen. WHO IS SELF-QUARANTINED?

Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee said on March 22 they would self-quarantine after having spent time with Paul. Romney said on March 24 that he had tested negative for the virus but would stay in quarantine.

Paul, Romney and Lee all missed the March 25 Senate vote on the coronavirus bill, along with Senator John Thune, who began to feel unwell and flew home to his state of South Dakota that day. Thune, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, was feeling better by the next day and was still monitoring his health but was not in quarantine, his spokesman said. At least four other senators previously self-quarantined. They are Republicans Cory Gardner, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Ted Cruz. All have since returned to public life.

Democratic Senator and former presidential contender Amy Klobuchar said on March 26 that her husband, 52-year-old John Bessler, had been released from the hospital and was now at home recovering from the coronavirus. She had said several days earlier that she was not at risk because she had not seen him for two weeks. More than two dozen House members have self-quarantined, some after exposure to Diaz-Balart or McAdams, and others after contacts with their constituents or staffers who later tested positive. Not all are still in isolation.

Two prominent Democratic House members, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter, said Thursday they had tested negative a day after they began self-quarantine. Other members who have self-quarantined include: Republicans Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, Tom Cole, Doug Collins, Drew Ferguson, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Ann Wagner, along with Democrats Don Beyer, Anthony Brindisi, Julia Brownley, Jason Crow, Sharice Davids, Kendra Horn, Andy Kim, Seth Moulton, Gwen Moore, Stephanie Murphy, Ben Ray Lujan, David Price, Kathleen Rice, David Schweikert and John Yarmuth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. group bombards doctors with coronavirus petition to cut 'red tape'

Dr. Eric Anderson had just finished vacuuming his New Hampshire home early on Wednesday when the phone in his pocket buzzed with an unusual text message. The message - part of a barrage of texts sent to doctors across the nation - urged him...

Doctor working with Amazon tribe tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor working with the largest tribe in the Amazon has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazils Health Ministry said on Friday, ringing alarm bells that the epidemic could spread to vulnerable and remote indigenous communities with d...

KPMG chairman Bill Michael contracts coronavirus

British accounting firm KPMG chairman Bill Michael has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized, the Financial Times reported httpson.ft.com2QOyvdS on Friday.Michael was diagnosed on Friday after being admitted to the hospi...

'Stay home,' Irish PM tells nation in coronavirus battle

Irelands prime minister told citizens to stay home until April 12 to help slow the spread of coronavirus, only leaving to shop for groceries, for brief individual physical exercise or to make family visits that are absolutely essential. Alm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020