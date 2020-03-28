Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 04:10 IST
World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus

The heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the need to provide debt relief to poorer countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and said official bilateral creditors would have to play a major role. The IMF and the World Bank have both launched emergency programs to offer grants and loans to member countries, with a heavy focus on developing countries and emerging markets, some of which are already in debt distress. They have also called on official bilateral creditors to provide immediate debt relief to the world's poorest countries.

"Poorer countries will take the hardest hit, especially ones that were already heavily indebted before the crisis," the World Bank's president, David Malpass, told the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee of the IMF. "Many countries will need debt relief. This is the only way they can concentrate any new resources on fighting the pandemic and its economic and social consequences," he said, according to a text of his remarks.

Malpass said the bank had emergency operations under way in 60 countries, and its board was considering the first 25 projects valued at nearly $2 billion under a $14 billion fast-track facility to help fund immediate health-care needs. The World Bank was also working with 35 countries to redirect existing resources to the pandemic, with almost $1 billion of those projects already approved. Overall, the bank plans to spend $160 billion over the next 15 month, he said.

Malpass said the IMF and World Bank would present a joint plan for debt relief at the institution's virtual Spring Meetings in April, but gave no details. The poorest countries face official bilateral debt service payments of $14 billion in 2020, including interest and amortization payments, Malpass said, of which less than $4 billion was owed to the United States and other Paris Club members. China, a major creditor, is not a Paris Club member.

Given the large share of debt held by official bilateral creditors, Malpass said it was critical to ensure their "broad and equitable participation" in addressing the crisis. The IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that half of the low-income countries were already in "high debt distress" and much would depend on the official creditors.

She said there were already discussions among the world's 20 largest economies, the Group of 20, and in the Paris Club, but there would also be a role for private creditors, as was the case during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. "The sooner we do it, the better," she said. "The same way the fund during the global financial crisis brought together both official creditors and private creditors to assess a good pathway through a dramatic crisis, we have to do it this time around as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey removes Transport Minister - Official Gazette

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed as the new minister, the decree said. It did not prov...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed...

GM reaches $120 mln settlement over lost vehicle value from defective ignition switches

General Motors Co has reached a 120 million settlement with drivers who claimed that their vehicles lost value because of defective ignition switches, which have been linked to 124 deaths.The preliminary settlement was filed on Friday night...

Singapore PM says 'tide still coming in' as 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said the tide is still coming in as the city-state reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 732. Lee said the tide has not turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020