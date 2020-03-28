Rajasthan COVID-19 tally reaches 52 with two new cases

Two new coronavirus positive cases were registered in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 52 in the State. While one COVID-19 case is of a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, the other is of a 21-year-old woman from Bhilwara.

The former has been admitted to JLN hospital in Ajmer while the latter is receiving treatment at Bangar hospital in Bhilwara city. According to the health ministry, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day and as on March 28 at 10:30 am, there are 775 confirmed cases in India which includes 78 recoveries and 19 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.