Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan COVID-19 tally reaches 52 with two new cases

Two new coronavirus positive cases were registered in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 52 in the State.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 11:50 IST
Rajasthan COVID-19 tally reaches 52 with two new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new coronavirus positive cases were registered in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 52 in the State. While one COVID-19 case is of a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, the other is of a 21-year-old woman from Bhilwara.

The former has been admitted to JLN hospital in Ajmer while the latter is receiving treatment at Bangar hospital in Bhilwara city. According to the health ministry, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day and as on March 28 at 10:30 am, there are 775 confirmed cases in India which includes 78 recoveries and 19 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC coaches

The railways has manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches, it said on Saturday. Once the best practices were finalised in the next few days, each railway...

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is stuck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in Hi...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1227 p.m.Indias response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 1225 p.m.Two IFS probationers b...

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei to resume domestic flights from Sunday

China has said the domestic passenger flights will resume operations in the coronavirus epicenter Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, from Sunday as part of a plan to ease lockdown in the region after it reported zero COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020