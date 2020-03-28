Tokyo confirms more than 50 new coronavirus cases, record daily increase - NHK
Tokyo has confirmed more than 50 new coronavirus cases, which is a record daily increase, national broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has requested that tens of millions of people in the capital and surrounding regions should avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, following a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency.
