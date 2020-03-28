Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged, begins to lift its lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:45 IST
China's Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged, begins to lift its lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown on Saturday by restarting some metro services and reopening borders, allowing some semblance of normality to return and families to reunite.

After being cut-off from the rest of the country for two months, the reopening of Wuhan, where the epidemic first erupted in late December, marks a turning point in China's fight against the virus, though the contagion has since spread to over 200 countries. Among those on the first high-speed trains allowed into the city on Saturday morning was Guo Liangkai, a 19-year-old student whose one-month work stint in Shanghai stretched to three months due to the clampdown on the movement.

"It makes me very happy that I can see my family," Guo told Reuters after being greeted by his mother at the main station. "We wanted to hug but now is a special period so we can't hug or take any actions like these."

Authorities took draconian measures to stop people from entering or leaving the industrial city of 11 million people in central China. Families were confined to their homes. Bus and taxi services were shut, and only essential stores were allowed to remain open. "I think the resumption of work represents a kind of hope. It at least shows that China is victorious," said Zhang Yulun, 35, returning to Wuhan for work.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. Mainland China now has 81,394 cases, with the death toll rising by three to 3,295, the commission said. Wuhan accounts for about 60% of China's coronavirus cases, but they have fallen sharply in recent weeks, a sign that the measures are working. The last confirmed locally transmitted case of the virus in Wuhan was on Monday.

With the United States, Italy and Spain and other countries now battling soaring infections, China is focussing on the risk posed by imported cases - most of them Chinese returning home. Effective Saturday, China suspended the entry of foreign nationals with valid Chinese visas and residence permits.

DISINFECTANT AND MASKS But even with the decline in cases and loosening of restrictions, Wuhan authorities were taking few chances.

Staff, some in full-body protective gear, and volunteers bustled around the railway station in the morning, setting out hand disinfectants and putting up signs reminding travelers they need a mobile-phone-based health code to take public transport. A worker walked through one metro train carrying a signboard reading: "Wear a mask for the entire journey, people should not gather and when you disembark please scan the health code."

"Everyone is taking the right precautions. So, there shouldn't be a problem," Yuan Hai, 30, a passenger on a reopened metro line said when asked about the risks. "But you have to be careful." The existence of an unknown number of asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus in China has raised concerns among the public that lifting the restrictions may release thousands of people who could still be spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, without knowing they are sick.

Life in Wuhan remains far from normal. The vast majority of shops are shut while bright yellow roadblocks remain. Wuhan will not let people leave the city until April 8. Some people at the railway station, such as a woman who only gave her surname as Zhang, said they were there to see if there was any chance people could leave earlier.

Her grandson came to visit her for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in January and has been separated from his parents in the southern city of Shenzhen ever since. With schools there possibly reopening, she hopes he can get back soon. "He was supposed to leave on the fifth day (of the holiday) but has now been here for a few months," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS -With eye on election, Trump in high-stakes balancing act over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump offered a preview of his re-election campaign playbook last year when he visited the building site of a multi-billion-dollar cracking unit in western Pennsylvania, hailed as one of the largest construction projects in...

As Bihar grapples with coronavirus, cases of bird flu, H1N1 also surface

As Bihar battles with COVID-19 crisis, the cases of bird flu and swine flu have also been reported from the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a meeting with the officials of the Animals and Fisheries Resources Department of ...

COVID-19: JSPL distributes mask, sanitiser to prevent virus spread

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Saturday said it has engaged women SHGs to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company said&#160;JSPL Foundation, which is its philanthropic arm, i...

COVID-19: Siliguri Municipal Corporation conservancy workers keep city clean risking own lives

As the country grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, the conservancy workers of Siliguri Municipal Corporation SMC have been putting their own lives at risk to ensure that the city stays clean and hygiene is maintained. We have been bleaching ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020