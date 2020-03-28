Left Menu
Ludhiana faces medicine shortage as wholesale supply stops

Drug shortage in medical stores across Ludhiana as medical store owners in the city say that their stock of medicine is 'almost exhausted' due to the closure of wholesale markets.

Medicine supply almost over in Ludhiana city.. Image Credit: ANI

Drug shortage in medical stores across Ludhiana as medical store owners in the city say that their stock of medicine is 'almost exhausted' due to the closure of wholesale markets. The people are coming to the medicine shops in huge numbers. "Due to the closure of wholesale markets, we are not able to purchase medicines to sell further. The supply is almost zero. We are not able to give all the medicines on a prescription," one of the chemists told ANI.

Most of the shops are without masks and sanitizers to be sold to the people, the two things which are the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19. With regard to the government's promise to ensure the availability of medicine, he said that it would take time for the government to implement the plan.

"The government is doing what it can do. It is also necessary the people are sensible as well," he added. Punjab Chemists' Association General Secretary GS Chawla said: "Right now, we have the stock to meet the demand but the situation will become very crucial in the next 4-5 days as transportation is halted and there is no supply."

"The Ludhiana administration told us that wholesalers won't open their shops but would supply medicines door to door and the wholesalers will supply to the retailers but neither will attend to the customers." Today 400 curfew passes were issued to wholesalers and retailers with over 3000 medical stores. He is hopeful that curfew passes would be issued to all.

"Within 3-4 days passes will be issued to all. Then we will home deliver medicines to customers and wholesalers will supply to retailers," he added. (ANI)

