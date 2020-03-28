Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brain fever strikes Bihar again, two children admitted to Muzaffarpur hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:56 IST
Brain fever strikes Bihar again, two children admitted to Muzaffarpur hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), also known as brain fever, that had killed about 200 children in the state last year, has struck this north Bihar town again in what could be a double whammy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Saturday. The Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, which bore the brunt of last years brain fever outbreak and accounted for more than 120 deaths, has admitted its first AES patient this year at the paediatric ICU, superintendent S K Shahi said.

He said a three-year-old boy, who belongs to Baji Bujurg village under Sakda block of the district, was brought to the hospital by his family members, when condition of the child, who caught a cold a few days back, worsened. In addition, a girl from Chiraiya in East Champaran district has been referred to SKMCH by the Sadar hospital at Motihari, where she was first admitted with symptoms of AES, Shahi said.

Children afflicted with AES often tend to develop hypoglycaemia, which implies a sudden drop in glucose level and has been linked disputably to consumption of unripe litchis which are grown in abundance in north Bihar. Medical experts had, last year, blamed the high number of fatalities on the inordinate delay in administering glucose to the afflicted children who often end up getting the much- required intravenous transfusion at hospitals far away from their homes.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also stressed on the need for preparedness for AES at a high-level meeting in Patna to take stock of the coronavirus situation. He also instructed officials that expansion of the capacity of the SKMCH paediatric ICU to 1000 beds, which he had ordered in the wake of AES outbreak last year, be completed at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe says country at critical stage

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the country is at a critical stage in dealing with coronavirus infections but not at a point to declare a state of emergency. Abe says Japan has managed to keep clusters under control by carefully fol...

Govt has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government has committed all support to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The home ministry has also asked states and union te...

6 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of people undergoing treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 165. The state reported its first fatal case on Satu...

Kerala police deploy drones to book lockdown violators

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI As the nation-wide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread continues, Kerala police on Saturday deployed drones at various places to monitor the unlawful assembly of people and book those violating the curfew n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020