Teleconsultation centre for doctors to share COVID-19 expertise inaugurated at AIIMS

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inaugurated a 24x7 National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre at AIIMS here through which experts will share information and redress the queries of doctors from across the country on the respiratory disease. "Through this facility launched at AIIMS, doctors in other hospitals and medical colleges will be provided clinical guidance on managing COVID-19 patients by experts through video conference, skype, whatsapp and other modes of communication," a senior health ministry official said.

The CoNTeC, an acronym for the COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre, is fully integrated with the National Medical College Network to conduct a full-fledged video conference between the 50 medical colleges connected to it, the official said. The CoNTeC would be manned by a mix of specialists to help in managing serious COVID-19 patients.

A mobile number 9115444155 can be dialed from anywhere in the country to contact the centre which has six lines that can be simultaneously used..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.