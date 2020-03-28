Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon entices warehouse employees to grocery unit with higher pay

  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:29 IST
Amazon offers online grocery services through Amazon Fresh from its own grocery warehouses, and Amazon Prime Now, which delivers from its Whole Foods stores. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc is offering higher pay to recruit its own warehouse employees to pick and pack Whole Foods groceries amid rising demand and a worker shortage, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters.

This move, known as labor sharing, highlights how the e-commerce giant is reallocating some of its vast workforces to handle a spike in online sales of groceries, as millions of Americans are stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Amazon offers online grocery services through Amazon Fresh from its own grocery warehouses, and Amazon Prime Now, which delivers from its Whole Foods stores.

"The Prime Now business has seen a mass increase in volume and is now offering labor share opportunities," Amazon said in a message sent to warehouse workers in Maryland, which was reviewed by Reuters. Workers in other states where Amazon operates grocery services have received similar communications, including California, Nevada, and Tennessee. Employees who are selected to make the switch can make $19 per hour, a $2 raise on top of the pay hike Amazon announced earlier this month. Amazon Fresh positions require working in a freezer environment, while a Prime Now shopper role entails picking and packing products for online orders in a Whole Foods store under tight time limits

