Two more test positive for Covid-19, count mounts to 17 in WB

Two women aged 76-year-old and 56-year-old have tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17, said an official on Saturday. "Two females, aged 76 yrs and 56 yrs, both kept under quarantine for being in direct contact with one previously Corona positive case, have tested positive today," The Health and Family Welfare Department of the government said in a bulletin.

The bulletin highlighted that till date samples were collected from 389 suspects for the test of COVID-19 and the results of 350 persons were negative and 17 have tested positive till now. However, the results of the 22 samples are awaited.

Isolation facilities with a total of 1177 beds have been arranged in different Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Sub-divisional Hospitals and Multi-specialty Hospitals across the State (94 hospitals). (ANI)

