COVID-19: Free treatment under Maha health scheme, says Tope

COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra will be treated free of cost under the state government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. He said the novel coronavirus infection has been included in the list of ailments covered under the scheme.

"A total of 1,000 hospitals will be included in the scheme from April 1 where patients can avail free treatment. Empanelled hospitals will get 2,000 ventilators," Tope said.

As of now 492 private hospitals in the state are part of the scheme..

