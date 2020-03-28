EU gives Tunisia 250 mln euros to fight coronavirus

The European Union granted Tunisia 250 million euros in aid to help it cope with the economic and social effects of coronavirus, the EU’s ambassador, Patrice Bergamini, said on Saturday in a tweet.

Tunisia, which suffers from limited health infrastructure, is fighting to contain an outbreak of coronavirus after it announced 227 cases and six deaths so far.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Giles Elgood)

