9 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 26

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:49 IST
Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, taking the tally of such cases here to 26, officials said. Two of the fresh cases are reported from Accheja village in Dadri, four from Sector 2 of Greater Noida (West), while one each has been detected in Noida's Sector 37, 44 and 128, according to the Health Department here.

The six patients include a woman aged 53 and four men aged 53, 52, 38 and 30 and an 18-year-old boy, the department said. The age of the remaining two patients could not be confirmed immediately. Officials said all the patients have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute, Noida.

"A total 480 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test so far. Of this, 26 have tested positive, 366 negative and result for 91 was awaited," the department stated. Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said contact of the infection for 13 patients has been traced to a Sector 135-located company. An FIR has been registered against the firm for hiding information about a UK-based auditor visiting it earlier this month.

The contact of infection of all patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar has been traced, he said in a statement, and appealed to the people to practice social distancing and wash hands to prevent coronavirus from spreading. Currently 1,849 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 226 quarantined – 51 at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, the health department stated.

In the wake of the new cases, the administration has temporarily sealed the neighbourhoods of the patients to ensure proper sanitation, District Magistrate B N Singh said. "The village in Dadri and the sectors concerned in Noida and Greater Noida (West) are being temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours so that sanitisation work could be carried out there. No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," Singh stated in an order.

The UP government on Saturday evening said it has recorded 61 cases from 13 of the 75 districts in the state. In a statement, it said 27 cases were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the Health Department officials here said the total cases were 26. Overall 14 patients, including four in Noida, have recovered from coronavirus and got discharged from hospitals, officials in Lucknow stated.

The number of COVID-19 cases surged to 918 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry..

