COVID-19 tests now available for booking online on Practo 

COVID-19 tests now available for booking online on PractoPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:36 IST
A leading digital healthcare start-up on Saturday announced that COVID-19 tests are now available on the platform. In a statement, Bengaluru-based Practo said the company has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the detection tests, which has been authorized by the Government of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. A valid doctor's prescription, duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing," it said.
The test will be available at a cost of Rs 4,500 and can be booked online, Practo said. Certified phlebotomists will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Indian Council of Medical Research
- Mumbai
- Government of India
ALSO READ
RSS annual meet in Bengaluru cancelled over coronavirus scare
RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru in view of seriousness of coronavirus:RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
Coronavirus: RSS suspends highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Bus-stands, railway stations in Bengaluru wear deserted look
Day before MP floor test, 21 rebel Cong MLAs move to Bengaluru's Ramada Hotel