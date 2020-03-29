Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR finds 10% SARI patients positive for COVID-19, no community transmission yet

India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found at least 10 per cent people have tested positive for Covid-19 due to severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and also said that there is no community transmission of the virus so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 02:41 IST
ICMR finds 10% SARI patients positive for COVID-19, no community transmission yet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found at least 10 per cent people have tested positive for Covid-19 due to severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and also said that there is no community transmission of the virus so far. R Gangakhedkar, scientist at ICMR said out of 110 such people, who were tested due to SARI hospitalisation, about 11 of them have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Also, three of these patients, who belong from Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra do not have any travel history nor any contact with an infected patient. These few cropped up cases are not the base of solid evidence for community transmission. So, it has not started in India and there is nothing to panic. People should maintain social distancing to avoid any crisis," Gangakhedkar told ANI. "We have strengthened our capacity of testing and tracing of cases across India. So far more than 150 (government and private laboratories) are doing diagnostic tests for covid19," he said.

Although, Gangakhedkar said that in the absence of proper guidelines, if self-testing kits are made available in public, then there are chances of creating panic and chaos among the people. "It is because the behaviour of the people cannot be anticipated and they can avoid contacting the authorities," he said.

Over 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India and 19 people died due to the deadly virus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Former star OF Edmonds hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

Former four-time All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds said Saturday that he has been hospitalized due to coronavirus symptoms and is awaiting test results. Edmonds, 49, revealed his situation on Instagram, and displayed a picture of himself wear...

Lockdown without thinking about welfare of India's vast majority is plain cruelty: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the government over the movement of hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi and said that a lockdown without thinking about the welfare of Indias vast majority is plain cruelty. What kind of a Central...

Trump floats New York lockdown to contain virus; governor says idea is 'anti-American'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he might prohibit travel in and out of the New York area to limit the spread of the coronavirus from its U.S. epicenter, but the states governor dubbed the idea anti-American and said he would not coo...

Saudi intercepts two rockets over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.According to multiple media reports, at least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.Further det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020