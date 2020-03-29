New Zealand records first death tied to coronavirus -health official

New Zealand recorded its first death related to the new coronavirus, and the number of people infected with the virus rose by 63 cases to a total of 514, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday.

Bloomfield said the woman who died was in her 70s and was initially diagnosed with influenza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.