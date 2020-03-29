We are fighting just like Army on borders: Delhi doctor on 'Mann Ki Baat'

We are battling COVID-19 just like Army fights on the borders, a doctor from Safdarjung Hospital said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. "Just as the Army fights on the borders, we are also fighting," Doctor Gupta said.

He told Prime Minister that many hospitalised people are scared after seeing news of massive deaths in other countries and they need counselling. "Our only motive is that patients go home after being cured. We have to inspire people that you will be well in 14 days and you will go home. People get worried by seeing the figures of deaths abroad," he said.

Gupta said that the hospital administration keeps boosting morale of doctors and nurses. The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of doctors and nurses reminded him of ancient Hindu sage Acharya Charak, who said one who serves patients without financial motive is a real doctor.

"I am with you keep fighting the battle as with your efforts India will win this war. Take care of your family and friends," Prime Minister Modi told the doctor. Later, Prime Minister talked to Dr Borse from Pune, who informed that all patients in his hospital are recovering well and emphaised on social distancing while being quarantined in home as well.

"Those patients who are admitted to our hospital are also stable and we are examining them regularly," Borse said. (ANI)

