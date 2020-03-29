China says imported virus cases raise risk of new infection wave

The rising number of imported coronavirus cases in China has raised the possibility that the country will undergo a second wave of infections, a spokesman of the country's health authority said on Sunday.

"China already has an accumulated total of 693 cases entering from overseas, which means the possibility of a new round of infections remains relatively big," said Mi Feng of the National Health Commission.

China reported 45 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all but one of which were patients diagnosed after entering the country from overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

