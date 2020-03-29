Maha COVID-19 death toll climbs to 7 as 40-year-old passes away

The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra climbed to 7 after a 40-year-old coronavirus patient passed away here in Mumbai on Sunday, state health department officials said. The patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following severe respiratory complications and she was also suffering from hypertension.

"This is the seventh corona virus related death in Maharashtra," the officials said. Earlier in the day, seven more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 193.Out of the seven cases, four people tested positive in Mumbai, while one case each was confirmed from Pune, Sangli and Nagpur.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country so far, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

