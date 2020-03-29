Quarantined woman dies in Goa, COVID-19 test results awaited

A 68-year-old woman, who was quarantined in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, died on Sunday, but the test results of her samples are awaited. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the deceased woman cannot be called a COVID-19 patient yet as her test reports are yet to come.

"She had been isolated because she showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. Her samples had been sent for testing," he said. The woman suffered from respiratory distress, diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) infective exacerbation and was shifted to the isolation ward, he said.

"She died at 3 am on Sunday. However, the lab results of her samples are awaited. She had not travelled outside Goa recently," Rane said. So far, three persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Saturday that the condition of all the three patients was stable.

