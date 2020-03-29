COVID-19: Balrampur district admin in UP sends over 6,600 people for quarantine

The Balrampur district administration has started quarantining more than 6,600 people who have arrived from abroad and other states here amid the nationwide lockdown, an official said on Sunday. District Magistrate Karuna Karunesh said, "To stop the spread of coronavirus, as many as 6,137 people coming from other states have been identified and sent to quarantine centers. Apart from this, 513 people who arrived from foreign countries including 125 people who arrived from Saudi Arabia and 99 from Oman have been quarantined." Symptoms of coronavirus have not been detected in any of them, he added.

The DM appealed to the people to stay indoors and not venture out of their homes. People have been told to adhere to social distancing, he said, adding that two control rooms have been set up in the district in light of the virus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.