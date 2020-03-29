21-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Jhunjhunu

A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Jhunjhunu on Sunday. He had returned from the Philippines on March 18. He started developing the symptoms of the disease from March 26 onwards.

Earlier, Bhilwara District Collector R Bhatt told media that the officials have arranged 15,000 beds to quarantine people if the need arises. "Apart from the present quarantine facility for 400, we have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. We have also marked places to set up 13,000 beds," said Bhatt.

"We are ready with the arrangement to quarantine 15,000 people if required," he said. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rises to 56.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country now is 979. Twenty-five people have died of the infection. (ANI)

