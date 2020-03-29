Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech ministry pushes for blanket loan payment moratorium at banks

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:41 IST
Czech ministry pushes for blanket loan payment moratorium at banks

Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova wants banks to put in place a blanket six-month moratorium on mortgage, consumer and company loan payments and said on Sunday that she is readying legislation to present to the government this week. The idea for the moratorium found support from central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok, who said that banks could absorb the losses if the law was set properly.

Schillerova said on a Sunday debate show on Prima TV that she had been in contact with the central bank and would also consult with the European Banking Authority. "I want to propose a moratorium, simply six months (during which) you will not pay anything," she said.

Schillerova has already spoken to banks about the plans and is preparing to submit a bill to the government on Wednesday, she added. Several banks have already implemented shorter moratoriums for people or companies hit by the drastic measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Czech Republic has shut down much of daily life by shuttering most shops and restaurants while large manufacturers have idled or limited output. An estimated 800,000 Czechs cannot work because of the measures.

Czech National Bank chief Rusnok said he is in favour of the proposed moratorium, telling a separate Czech TV show that banks could not realistically administer loan payment postponement requests through case-by-case assessment. He said the blanket moratorium could last three to five months.

"It is, of course, interfering in the banking sector, but at this moment I am convinced that if (the law) is reasonably calibrated, the sector would be able to absorb the losses," Rusnok said. The Czech Banking Association (CBA) has not seen the proposal yet.

"This information is new for us. We can only hope that the proposal tackles not only short-term, but also the long-term impact," said CBA spokeswoman Monika Petraskova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE employees contribute Rs 21 lakh to PM CARES fund

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Sunday announced its decision to contribute Rs 21 lakh collected from employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the governments efforts in...

New Vegetable market in Shamshabad lacks basic facilities, people violate social distancing against COVID-19

Shamshabad vegetable market was on Sunday moved to a new place after people were seen violating the social distancing norms put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vegetable sellers, however, said the new place was not clean and lacke...

Combating COVID-19: Navy personnel contribute one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Indian Navy personnel will contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund to support the national efforts in managing the COVID-19. Orders have been issued today for all uniformed personnel donating one day salary to the PM-CARES Fund...

COVID-19: 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies from disease

Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos on Sunday revealed that his step-father has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that his mother is also fighting the COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020