Mizoram COVID-19 patient's kin discharged after testing

The wife and two children of the lone COVID-19 patient from Mizoram were discharged from a state-run hospital here after they tested negative for the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The trio was admitted to the isolation ward of the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) after the pastor, who returned from the Netherlands, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25, he said.

The samples of the woman and the two children were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for tests and reports have come negative, the official said. They will be placed under home quarantine and the local task force on COVID-19 will monitor them, he said.

The condition of the COVID-19 patient is improving and he is out of critical state, health officials said. The health department has traced other persons who came in contact with him, they said.

One person was on Saturday admitted to the isolation ward of ZMC after he exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms, the officials said. Samples of 12 persons have been sent to Silchar for tests and results are awaited, they added.

