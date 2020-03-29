Maha's tally of COVID-19 patients now 203

Seven more people have testedpositive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking thetotal number of patients to 203 on Sunday, an official of thestate health department said

As many as 22 new COVID-19 patients were found in thestate on Sunday, of whom the highest number of 10 are fromMumbai, the official said

Five others are from Pune, three from Nagpur, two fromAhmednagar and one each from Sangli, Buldhana and Jalgaon, hesaid. PT NDNP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.