Maha's tally of COVID-19 patients now 203

Maha's tally of COVID-19 patients now 203PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:24 IST
Seven more people have testedpositive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking thetotal number of patients to 203 on Sunday, an official of thestate health department said
As many as 22 new COVID-19 patients were found in thestate on Sunday, of whom the highest number of 10 are fromMumbai, the official said
Five others are from Pune, three from Nagpur, two fromAhmednagar and one each from Sangli, Buldhana and Jalgaon, hesaid. PT NDNP NP
