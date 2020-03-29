COVID-19 cases rises to 203 in Maharashtra

After 22 new cases were reported on Sunday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases climbed to 203 in the state. "Out of these 22 cases, 10 are from Mumbai, five from Pune, three from Nagpur, two from Ahmednagar and one each from Sangli, Buldhana and Jalgaon. 35 patients have recovered and have been discharged till date," said Maharashtra Health department.

"Meanwhile death toll due to COVID-19 rises to eight after two deaths were reported on Sunday. A 40-year-old woman died on Saturday at KEM Hospital due to severe breathlessness. Her COVID-19 positive status was confirmed on Sunday. She was hypertensive too," the Health department said. "While, a 45-year-old man died in Buldhana, he was diabetic," it added.

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 979 people so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

