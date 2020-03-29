Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure food, lodging for migrant workers: CM to Collectors

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:10 IST
Ensure food, lodging for migrant workers: CM to Collectors

Chennai, Mar 29(PTI): Coming to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in the state owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday advised district collectors to ensure that the employees from other states get proper food and accommodation. Orders were also issued to the Collectors to take up alternative arrangements if there was any difficulty in the present accommodation offered to the migrant employees, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

For workers who have already stepped out of their respective towns or if they were staying in railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami told the Collectors to arrange temporary accommodation. The funds for providing the accommodation may be utilised from the State Disaster Relief Fund, he said in the statement.

Two committees headed by senior IAS officers would be formed to provide the necessary assistance for the welfare of the employees and students from other states, it said. The two committees would operate along with the existing nine special teams comprising senior IAS officials which were already constituted to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, he said.

Chief Minister said a crisis management committee led by a district collector would be formed. It would comprise leaders of chambers of commerce, executive directors of private hospitals, medical experts, NGOs to take precautionary measures on the spread of coronavirus. Palaniswami said medical officers were asked to lay special focus on 1.50 lakh pregnant women during the next two months, who were advised to call 102 and 104 for necessary assistance.

He said private hospitals should send details of those individuals who suffer from chronic breathing problem to health department. Orders were also issued to collectors that social distancing was strictly followed in places like fish market, meat and vegetable shops, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Pak insists coronavirus outbreak under control; deploys army across country to enforce lockdown

Pakistans top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was still limited to 1,571, even as the army was deployed across the country to enforce strict lockdown to con...

COVID-19: Employee of Air India subsidiary tests positive

An employee of the Air Indias ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd AIATSL has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the ...

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths

New York states coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than 40 of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ...

Combating COVID-19: UP CM interacts with 1.63 lakh BJP workers through video conferencing

In the backdrop od COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directly interacted with 1.63 lakh BJP workers of the state through video conferencing. The Chief Minister said that all the BJP workers should mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020