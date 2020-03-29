8 new cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Sunday, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. "Eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Erode. Patients were identified through contact tracing. All patients have been isolated for treatment," the Health Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Vijayabaskar said that two COVID-19 positive cases at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were discharged on Sunday after they tested negative twice. "Two COVID-19 positive cases from Porur and who returned from the US were admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, have been discharged today after they tested negative twice. They will be home quarantined for the next 14 days," said the Health Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.