Experts warned Trump off New York-New Jersey-Connecticut lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:12 IST
Experts on the White House coronavirus task force persuaded President Donald Trump that a travel advisory was preferable to the strict quarantine he was considering for the hard-hit New York area to limit the spread of the pathogen, officials said on Sunday. Trump had said on Saturday afternoon he might impose a ban on travel in and out of New York state and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, the epicenter of the health crisis in the United States, drawing protests from governors including Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Hours later Trump dropped the idea, advocating a strong travel advisory instead, as was then announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We had very intensive discussions last night at the White House with the president. As you know, the original proposal was to consider seriously an enforceable quarantine," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases.

"After discussions with the president, we made it clear, and he agreed, that it would be much better to do what's called a strong advisory," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union." Fauci said enforcing a quarantine could create more difficulties for people and the same goal could be accomplished with an advisory.

Task force members unanimously decided on Saturday to go forward with the travel advisory and advised Trump - a New Yorker himself - who accepted their recommendation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "I think the president wanted to consider all the options. He was obviously concerned what was going on with New York," Mnuchin said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

Trump also spoke with the state governors and "he was comfortable that people would take this advisory very seriously, and would not travel," Mnuchin added. Cuomo said he supported the travel advisory and that the advice was "nothing that we haven't been doing" already.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the task force, said that "we are asking every single governor and every single mayor to prepare like New York is preparing now." "No state, no metro area will be spared," Birx said on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

Since the virus first appeared in the United States in January, Trump has vacillated between playing down the risks and urging Americans to take steps to slow its spread. Officials have tamped down what Vice President Mike Pence has called Trump's "aspirational" goal of re-opening the U.S. economy by Easter on April 12.

For a graphic on the coronavirus in the United States, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ten people put into quarantine in Telangana

Ten People in Telangana have been put in quarantine after it was learnt that they attended a religious programme held in New Delhi. One person from Nizamabad, who also attended the same programme, has tested positive for coronavirus.Nirmal ...

Nepal extends lockdown till April 7

The Nepal government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by a week till April 7 to check the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 31,000 lives across the world so far. In a meeting at the Prime Ministers official residence in...

UP CM exhorts party workers to take up anti-corona fight

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held video-conferencing with 1.63 lakh BJP booth heads and asked them to apprise people of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan package, a statement issued by the UP government said. The ch...

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...
