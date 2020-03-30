Panama's confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, infections rises to 989

Panama's government on Sunday confirmed 7 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 24 since the outbreak hit the Central American nation.

The national director of Epidemiology, Lourdes Moreno, said there are 88 new confirmed infections, bringing the total number of cases to 989.

