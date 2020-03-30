Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ardern's online messages keep spirits up in New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:10 IST
Ardern's online messages keep spirits up in New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown

Hours after New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown to beat a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Facebook, livestreaming in a sweater from bed, to "check in" on citizens and tell them of the day's events.

Ardern's news conferences for more than 30 minutes a day, taking queries, streaming Facebook videos and posting pictures on Instagram, offer a contrast with some world leaders who have stumbled through confusing briefings about virus combat plans. "I thought I would jump online quickly and check in with everyone...as we all prepare to hunker down for a few weeks," she said in one of her social media messages, seen and cheered by millions in lockdown.

"This feels like the comfort of being tucked into bed at night by my mum," said a viewer who responded to the post. "Thanks for checking in with us." New Zealand's tally of 589 virus infections, and one death, is far smaller than other countries, such as giant neighbour Australia, which has 4,200 cases and 17 deaths.

Thursday's lockdown is expected to have far-reaching effect on the export-oriented economy of the nation of five million. But the 39-year-old prime minister's clear communication has garnered praise, even from her fiercest critics.

"I think she communicates really clearly and really well," John Key, a former prime minister and senior leader of the opposition National Party said on a radio show. While urging New Zealanders to keep to their own "bubble", or stay home to save lives, Ardern has also talked about working from her office, spending time with family, and even a struggle with toilet training her daughter, who turns two in June.

Ardern took the helm of the Labour-led government in October 2017, as the youngest female prime minister at the time, and became only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto. Her compassionate yet decisive actions after last year's mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques drew global praise.

But facing domestic criticism for her government's handling of housing shortages and the economy, Ardern is expected to face a tough re-election contest in September. On Instagram on Sunday, she described events in her "bubble", and was asked how toilet training was going with daughter Neve Te Aroha, who was three months old when she accompanied Ardern at her United Nations debut in 2018.

"We are having zero success!" Ardern replied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

93 migrant workers held for defying lockdown, attacking cops

At least 93 migrant labourers have been arrested in Gujarats Surat city for allegedly defying the nationwide lockdown and attacking police, an official said on Monday. Situation became tense in Ganesh Nagar and Tirupati Nagar localities lat...

Celtics guard Smart 'corona-free', 10 days after positive test

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the new coronavirus 10 days ago, has been cleared by American health officials, he announced on Twitter. Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Massachusetts Dept of Health...

Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus

Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from the coronavirus, becoming Japans first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of al...

PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullahs uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020