Carmaker Renault: all plants closed apart from in China and South Korea

French carmaker Renault said production at all its plants across the world had been halted due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, apart from its plants in China and South Korea.

"The Group plans to restart production activities in the countries concerned as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to commercial demand," Renault added on Monday.

