Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 69 coronavirus cases, six deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:43 IST
Gujarat reports 69 coronavirus cases, six deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Gujarat has gone up to six after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a senior health official said on Monday. Besides, the number COVID-19 cases in the state went up to 69 as six more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Monday, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 45-year-old woman died at a hospital in Bhavnagar late Sunday night, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients in the state to six, she said. The woman had a mental ailment and suffered a stroke about two weeks back, Ravi said.

Ahmedabad has so far reported three deaths, followed by Bhavnagar- two and Surat- one, she said. Out of the six new coronavirus cases, five have been reported from Bhavnagar, including the woman who died on Sunday night, and one in Ahmedabad, the official said.

Of these six cases, five are of local transmission, while a 38-year-patient reported in Ahmedabad recently returned from USA, she said. So far, Ahmedabad has reported 23 cases, followed by Rajkot, Vadodara and Gandhinagar- nine each, Surat- eight, Bhavnagar- six, Gir Somnath- two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Porbandar- one each.

Of the total 69 COVID-19 cases, 33 cases are of local transmission, while 32 patients have foreign travel history, the official said, adding that there are four cases of inter- state travel history. So far, two persons have been discharged, she added.

The official further informed that till now, 19,617 people in the state have been quarantined. These include 18,701 who are placed under home quarantine, 744 at government facilities and 172 at private facilities. The state government has also conducted house-to-house survey of 5.9 crore people, of whom 87,274 have a travel history. Of these 87,274 people, 1,382 went abroad while 69,892 travelled to other states, the official said.

Of those surveyed, 231 were found with symptoms of coronavirus and placed under quarantine, Ravi said. The government has intensified surveillance amid reports of cases of local transmission, she said.

The official also informed that 4,300 isolation beds are available in government hospitals, 635 in private hospitals, and more beds are being added for coronavirus patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

The Board of Directors of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons MMH of Equatorial Guinea has selected and revealed the key companies shortlisted for the execution of its landmark projects under its ongoing Year of Investment. The decision ...

N.Korea says U.S. will not drop hostile policy despite leaders' good relationship -KCNA

North Korea said the United States will not drop its hostile policy, even though their two leaders have a good relationship, state media KCNA said on Monday.A North Korean official said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is undermining Nor...

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020