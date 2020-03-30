Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,414

Indonesia confirmed 129 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total to 1,414 in the Southeast Asian country, said a health ministry official.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 122, while 75 had recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.