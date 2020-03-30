Vietnam asks mask firms to increase production to 5 mln a day

Vietnam has asked local mask producers to ramp up their production to make 5 million masks a day, the government said on Monday, as coronavirus cases in the country rise to 200.

"The Ministry of Health has asked mask producers to operate at full capacity," the government said in a statement, adding that Vietnam is also seeking to produce ventilators.

